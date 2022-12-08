KARACHI: Gold and silver prices reached the all-time highs on the local market, traders said. Gold was traded for Rs164150 per tola at its record high level after going up by Rs250. The yellow metal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices at historic high - December 7, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD traders in high anticipation of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision - December 7, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady after rising 1% overnight - December 7, 2022