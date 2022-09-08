Gold, silver prices decline in early trade, silver selling at Rs 52,800/kg

Gold and silver prices declined in Thursday’s early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,620 after a fall of Rs 540. The price of silver dipped Rs 1,100 per kg with the …
