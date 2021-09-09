Gold and silver prices edged lower on Thursday on the back of weak cues from global markets. Gold futures for delivery in October fell as much as 0.32 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹ 46,887 on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seems vulnerable, $1,775 area holds the key for bulls - September 9, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades lower; all eyes on ECB for cues - September 9, 2021
- Gold, Silver Prices Decline On Weak Global Cues - September 9, 2021