The week-on-week price of precious metals — gold and silver — dipped after the Dashain festival. Gold price had closed at Rs 57,000 per tola before Dashain. When the Rs 750 a tola on Tuesday when the market reopened after the festival. Silver price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Speculators Cut Back On Bullish Net Positions For 3rd Week - October 8, 2017
- Gold, silver prices decline - October 8, 2017
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured by Rising U.S. Dollar, but North Korea Still Wildcard - October 8, 2017