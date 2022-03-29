Gold, silver prices down on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, easing oil prices

Fresh peace talks between Russia and Ukraine coupled with lower energy prices could be negative for bullions. However, increasing corona cases and lockdown in China may curb the sharp correction in …
