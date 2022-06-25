Gold, silver prices fall in trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Posted by: Gold Editor
in XAU/USD Gold US Dollar
1 min ago
2022-06-25
Silver too opened in the low and is trading at Rs 60,000 per kg. The precious metal is down by Rs 200 as compared to previous day’s rate.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices fall in trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760 - June 25, 2022
- Gold price today, June 25: Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - June 24, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Grind Back and Forth - June 24, 2022