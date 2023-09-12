KARACHI: Slump in gold and silver prices on Monday continued on the local market, traders said. Gold further lost Rs2600 to reach Rs209400 per tola and Rs2229 to Rs179527 per 10 grams. Silver prices dropped by Rs50 to Rs2500 per tola and Rs42.87 to Rs2143 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices fall - September 11, 2023
- How much is gold worth? - September 11, 2023
- Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Series-II opens today: Check the issue price, discount and other details here - September 11, 2023