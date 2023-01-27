Gold and silver prices increased on Friday. After a hike of Rs 440 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 57,930. While silver prices rose by Rs 100 per kilogram. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD confirms bearish wedge ahead of United States inflation data - January 26, 2023
- Gold, silver prices hike; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,930 per 10 g - January 26, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD have smooth road to $1,900 as US PCE Inflation, Fed loom – Confluence Detector - January 26, 2023