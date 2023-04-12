The price of gold and silver on April 11 was at Rs 60,505 per 10 grams and Rs 75,040 per kg respectively. In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,710 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,770. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,860, Rs 55,760, and Rs 56,310, respectively.
