On Tuesday, there is no change in the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is, therefore, available for ₹ 5465, and eight gram, for ₹ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays bearish below $1,925, US data, Fed Minutes eyed – Confluence Detector - August 15, 2023
- Gold, silver prices on August 15: Check latest rates for your city on Independence Day - August 15, 2023
- Gold under pressure from elevated US dollar, bond yields - August 15, 2023