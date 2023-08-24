On Thursday, the daily prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Buyers must, therefore, pay ₹ 5430 for one gram of 22K gold, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices on August 24: Here are today’s rates for your city - August 24, 2023
- Gold prices hit 2-week high as weak PMIs dent dollar, yields - August 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to challenge key $1,932 resistance ahead of Jackson Hole - August 24, 2023