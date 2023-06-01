Meanwhile, the prices of silver witnessed a decline from the previous day’s figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹ 72.80, down by ₹ 4, while, the price of eight grams of silver stood at ₹ 582.40.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 1 June: Gold tanks domestically despite fall in dollar; resistance seen at Rs 60,180 - June 1, 2023
- Gold, silver prices on June 1: Check latest rates in your city - June 1, 2023
- Gold price declines - June 1, 2023