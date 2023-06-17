Silver, meanwhile, is a bit costlier than it was on Friday. For one gram of silver, buyers, on Saturday, will have to pay ₹ 73.50, a rise of 40 paise from yesterday. Similarly, eight grams of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices whipsawed amid hawkish central bank rhetoric - June 17, 2023
- Gold, silver prices on June 17: Check latest rates in your city - June 17, 2023
- Gold Prices Slide Again Thanks To Fed’s Hawkish Pause - June 17, 2023