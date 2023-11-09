Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,609 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,119 per gram. The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of November 9 was at Rs 56,090 per 10 grams; Rs 61,190 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)