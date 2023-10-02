Gold prices on Monday in India is at Rs 5,335 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,820 per gram. The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of October 2 was at Rs 53,350 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Prices On October 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - October 2, 2023
- Gold dips to 7-month low on dollar strength, focus shifts to US data - October 1, 2023
- Home prices are up for nearly all of Queensland this year — but Sunshine Coast and Noosa are still down - October 1, 2023