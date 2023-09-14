Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,450 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,945 per gram.The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 14 was at Rs 54,500 per 10 grams;
