The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 22 was at Rs 54,850 per 10 grams; Rs 59,840 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 75,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns. In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,840.

