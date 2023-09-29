The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 29 was at Rs 53,650 per 10 grams; Rs 58,530 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 74,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Prices On September 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - September 29, 2023
- Gold prices dip ₹60 while silver falls by 50 paise in India - September 29, 2023
- Gold price struggles to attract buyers, awaits US PCE Price Index for fresh impetus - September 28, 2023