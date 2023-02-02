Gold prices rose Rs 550 on Thursday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,820. Silver prices rose Rs 1000 from yesterday’s close to Rs 73,300 per kg. The price of 22-carat …
