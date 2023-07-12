Gold and silver futures were trading higher on the MCX on Wednesday. The August Gold futures at 12:04 pm were at Rs 58,857 up by Rs 84 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 71,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 12 July: Gold climbs on lower US dollar, declining Treasury yields; US Labour data eyed - July 12, 2023
- Gold price today: Bullion rates rise on MCX ahead of inflation data; What should be your strategy for gold today? - July 12, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Rise On July 12; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - July 12, 2023