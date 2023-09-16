The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 16 was at Rs 54,900 per 10 grams and Rs 74,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns. In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 16; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - September 16, 2023
- Gold IRA Rollover Guide: How to Transfer Your IRA or 401k to Gold and Silver - September 15, 2023
- Hawkish US Fed approach to keep gold prices muted - September 15, 2023