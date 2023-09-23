The Gold futures on Friday at 11:30 pm were at Rs 58,941 up by Rs 119 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 73,350 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 282. The price of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - September 23, 2023
- Gold Price Drops, Silver Goes Up; Demand For Both Metals To Rise During Festive Season - September 23, 2023
- Tigirlily Gold’s ‘Tequila’ Turns Risky: ‘You Never Know What You’re Gonna Get’ (Exclusive) - September 23, 2023