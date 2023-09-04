The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 4 rose to Rs 55,300 per 10 grams and Rs 76,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns. In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,300 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,320.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - September 4, 2023
- Gold prices climb back towards 1-month peak on Fed pause bets - September 4, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices shine at the start of the week, rise half-a-dirham per gram - September 4, 2023