The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 4 rose to Rs 55,300 per 10 grams and Rs 76,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns. In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,300 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,320.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)