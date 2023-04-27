The price of gold and silver on April 27 was at Rs 55,960 per 10 grams and Rs 76,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns. In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices soar on April 27; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - April 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surpasses $2,000 firmly as US debt talks and Fed policy come into limelight - April 27, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 27 April: Gold gains, dollar softens as traders eye US Fed, economic data for rate hike cues - April 27, 2023