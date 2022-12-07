Gold and silver scaled to all-time high prices in Pakistan on Wednesday as the weakening rupee against the US dollar shifted investors’ focus towards safe-haven assets.All Pakistan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices soar to all-time high in Pakistan - December 7, 2022
- Gold price today, 7. Dec. 2022 - December 7, 2022
- Hedging Of Gold Price Risk In IFSC Approved, Watch IIBX, MD & CEO Ashok Gautam’s Opinion - December 7, 2022