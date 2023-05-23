KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw a big hike with silver regaining momentum on the local market, traders said. Gold prices surged by Rs2000 to Rs237300 per tola and Rs1714 to Rs203446 per 10 grams. Up by Rs50 and Rs42.87, silver was traded for Rs2900 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices soar - May 22, 2023
- Gold Steady; Focus on U.S. Debt-Ceiling Talks - May 22, 2023
- Babus, mantris & buzz: Gold prices to shoot up in India? - May 22, 2023