Gold and silver futures jumped on Monday, in line with international spot rates. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, due for a June 3 delivery, were last seen 1.04 per cent up at Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices hit 1-month high as Ukraine crisis dulls risk appetite - April 18, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits fresh multi-week high, eyes $2,000 amid flight to safety - April 18, 2022
- Gold, Silver Prices Surge On Safe-Haven Demand - April 18, 2022