Precious metal prices recovered towards the end of October as the dollar came under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates. The uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade deal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices to remain rangebound - November 3, 2019
- Teranga Gold Corporation (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript - November 3, 2019
- Domestic gold price in consolidation mode - November 3, 2019