Domestic gold prices dipped on Wednesday with MCX gold futures sliding by 0.48 per cent and touching Rs 50,038 per 10 grams. White metal futures dropped 0.72 per cent to Rs 50,038 per kilogram.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal prices drop for 2nd consecutive day as markets open on positive note - September 8, 2022
- Gold, silver prices today dip after three days, global rates under pressure over strong dollar, Treasury yields - September 8, 2022
- Gold, Silver Rates Fall After Days Of Hike. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian Cities - September 8, 2022