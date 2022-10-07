In the international market, gold prices were firm on Friday ahead of the US jobs report. Gold prices have risen about 3 per cent so far this week, due to a retreat in the dollar and Treasury yields …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today, 7 Oct: MCX Gold set to hit Rs 52000, silver tops Rs 61600; US nonfarm payrolls data eyed - October 7, 2022
- Gold, silver prices today: Gold price surges to Rs 52,370, silver goes up to Rs 61,600 amid weak dollar, festive demand - October 7, 2022
- Gold and Silver Price today, Oct 7: Check latest rates in your city - October 7, 2022