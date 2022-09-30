In the international market, gold prices were trading higher due to a weaker US dollar. The dollar index held near a one-week low touched on Thursday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices today: Gold prices rise to Rs 46,560, silver dips to Rs 56,100. Should investors invest now? - September 30, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Rising oil price to support yellow metal, hawkish US Fed to cap gains - September 30, 2022
- Gold edges higher on softer dollar; set to fall for sixth straight month - September 30, 2022