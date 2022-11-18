Gold prices today: Gold surged again to Rs 53,190 on Friday in the domestic market despite weaker global cues. Silver prices dipped to Rs 61,800. On November 18, Friday, the price of 10 grams of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold today down from its 6-month highs. Check latest prices - November 18, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to slide lower amid volatility, support around Rs 52,700-52,550 - November 18, 2022
- Gold, silver prices today: Gold prices surge to Rs 53,190, silver rates at Rs 61,800 despite weaker global cues - November 18, 2022