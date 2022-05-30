Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold rises Rs 91/10 gm, silver slips Rs 76/kg

The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 51,295 per 10 grams, up Rs 91 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 51,204, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,462 per kg, down Rs 76 from Rs 62,538.
