The opening price for 999 purity gold was Rs 52,552 per 10 grams, down Rs 947 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 53,499, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 68,282 per kg, down Rs 2,062 from Rs 70, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in UAE slump nearly $0.82 per gram in early trade - April 20, 2022
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold slips Rs 947/10 gm, silver declines Rs 2,062/kg - April 20, 2022
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Down to Dh235.25 Per Gram - April 20, 2022