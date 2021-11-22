After hitting a two-week low last week, the yellow metal managed to salvaged some ground on the back of a US Dollar retreat. The dollar index fell 0.1 per cent, retreating from Friday’s high, a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Gold Rates Inch Lower On Global Cues; Silver Up - November 22, 2021
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: Intraday buying opportunity seen as yellow metal price steadies; analyst recommends profit-making strategy - November 22, 2021
- Gold Prices Today in Dubai: 24K Steady at Dh223.50 per Gram - November 22, 2021