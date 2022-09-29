Both gold and silver are trading on the lower side for the second time in a row on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Check the latest city-wise prices here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD south-run appears more compelling – Confluence Detector - September 29, 2022
- Gold Price today, 29 September 2022: Gold, silver prices jump on fourth day of Navratri, check latest rates in your city - September 29, 2022
- Gold, silver prices today: Precious metals record dip on MCX | Check city-wise rates here - September 29, 2022