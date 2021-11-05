On Friday, both gold and silver are trading on the higher side of the Multi Commodity Exchange(MCX). Check the latest city-wise rates here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices set for weekly gain as Fed stays patient on rate hikes - November 5, 2021
- Gold, Silver prices today: Precious metals record marginal hike| Check latest rates here - November 5, 2021
- Coinbase Stock Rallies in Bullish October —Gold, BTC, Stock Overview Nov 4 - November 5, 2021