On December 15, 2021, both gold and silver are trading on the lower side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Check the latest city-wise rates here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat as focus shifts on US Fed - December 15, 2021
- Gold, Silver prices today: Precious metals witness dip on MCX for second time in a row| Check latest rates here - December 15, 2021
- Manohari Gold Tea Auctioned For Record Price of Rs 1 Lakh Per Kg - December 14, 2021