The prices of gold and silver are trading on the lower side of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for the second consecutive day on Friday. Check the latest city-wise rates here.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal under pressure amid global growth crisis, weak economic data - September 24, 2021
- Gold, Silver prices today: Precious metals witness downfall on MCX for second day in a row| Check latest rates - September 24, 2021
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 46,000 per 10 grams; Silver trades lower - September 24, 2021