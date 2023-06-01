Amid a reduction in demand among gold investors, prices of the yellow metal fell by ₹427 to ₹59,771 per 10 grams in futures trade on Thursday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices today: Rates fall on low demand - June 1, 2023
- Acre Gold Review – The Best Gold Subscription Service? - June 1, 2023
- UPDATE 1-Swiss gold exports fall to 10-month low amid sky-high prices - June 1, 2023