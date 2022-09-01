Gold prices have slipped in the last one month as the US dollar has firmed its position in the market as US Federal Reserve has said that it will continue with its aggressive policy to hike interest r …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices today: Yellow metal falls further to Rs 51,270 per 10 gm - September 1, 2022
- Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Stock Price Down 0.4% - September 1, 2022
- Gold, silver prices fall further; September looks gloomy, say experts - September 1, 2022