Gold, Silver Prices Today: Yellow metal rises Rs 29 on global cues; silver jumps Rs 634

Gold prices rose Rs 29 to Rs 48,340 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday following overnight gains in the international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
