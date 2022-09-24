On Friday, Gold futures dipped to a six-month low of Rs 49,250 per 10 gram painting a gloomy picture for traders. Silver futures were down at Rs 56,275 per kg.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Sovereign Gold Bond: Premature redemption of SGB fixed at this price - September 24, 2022
- Gold, silver prices today: Yellow metal rises to Rs 50,730 despite falling rupee; silver down to Rs 56,800 - September 24, 2022
- Gold prices today in India see big fall. Check latest rates - September 23, 2022