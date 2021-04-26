Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX ended flat to $1777.20 per ounce for the week. Gold prices at MCX ended marginal up to Rs. 47532 per 10 gram supported by rupee depreciation.
Gold, silver prices traded flat last week as economic data improved; rates may hold steady this week
