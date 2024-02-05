The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,380, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,380/kg - February 4, 2024
- Gold prices to hit $2,200 and a ‘dramatic’ outperformance awaits silver in 2024, says UBS - February 4, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds below $2,040, focus on Fed’s Powell speech - February 4, 2024