The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during Friday’s early trade, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 59,890, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver, too, remain unchanged with one kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,000.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 59,890 per 10g - September 7, 2023
- Gold prices down a third straight session as investors await further cues on interest rates - September 7, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly dip with resilient US economy in focus - September 7, 2023