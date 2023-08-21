The price of 22-carat gold also remained the same, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,100. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g - August 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD kicks off the week in a consolidation around $1,890 - August 20, 2023
- Sluggish gold demand on economic difficulties - August 20, 2023