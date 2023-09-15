The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during Friday’s early trade, with ten grams of the metal selling at Rs 59,450, according to data from the GoodReturns website. Silver, too, remained stable, with 1 kg of the metal selling at Rs 73,500.
