Gold prices rise by Rs 1,310 on Saturday as compared to previous day’s rate. Ten gram of 24-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 52,200, whereas, ten gram of 22-carat gold is also trading at a higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today, July 2: Gold rates go up by Rs 930, Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - July 1, 2022
- Hike In Import Duty On Gold, To Fuel Smuggling; Review Decision: Industry Bodies - July 1, 2022
- Gold, silver prices up; yellow metal trading at Rs 52,200/10 gram - July 1, 2022