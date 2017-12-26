Gold, silver rally on global cues

Silver (.999 fineness) advanced by Rs 480 to conclude at Rs 37,660 per kg as against Rs 37,180 last weekend. Globally, Gold prices edged up to more than a 3-week high on a weaker dollar. Spot gold was trading higher at USD 1,278.04 per ounce in early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Make Surprising Push To 4-Week High In Slow Holiday Week – Analysts - December 26, 2017
- Gold takes aim at nearly 4-week high - December 26, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold touches over 3-wk high, palladium hits 17-yr peak - December 26, 2017